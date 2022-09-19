Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,474 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,854,000 after acquiring an additional 245,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,391,000 after acquiring an additional 53,459 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $129.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.22 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.31%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.