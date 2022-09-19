Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,742 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 17.5% in the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 4,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.3% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 22.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,999,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,734,000 after purchasing an additional 372,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $112.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.38 and a 200-day moving average of $115.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 103.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $153.76.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 88.07%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

