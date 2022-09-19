Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,027 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,912,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,341 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,978,000 after purchasing an additional 635,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,022,000 after purchasing an additional 514,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 138.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,958,000 after purchasing an additional 514,497 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $76.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.32 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

