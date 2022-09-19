Amalgamated Bank Sells 480 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $286.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.82.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.