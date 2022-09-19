Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,865.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 47,165 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 346,521.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,245,457 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 413,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,948 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $718,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.2 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $123.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.