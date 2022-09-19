Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,958.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933,398 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of DnB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $327,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
