American Trust Acquires Shares of 735 iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

American Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $299.37 on Monday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $284.31 and a 1-year high of $453.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.02 and its 200-day moving average is $332.20.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

