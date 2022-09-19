American Trust Buys New Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,583,000 after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $104.45 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $121.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

