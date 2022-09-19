American Trust Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

American Trust lowered its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 47.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,546,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,294,000 after purchasing an additional 500,599 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,596,926.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,924,920 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ABC opened at $140.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.46. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.29.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.55.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

