American Trust Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

American Trust grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

CVLT opened at $51.84 on Monday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $78.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 103.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.21 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $52,538.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,388.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

