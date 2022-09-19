American Trust Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

American Trust decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.58.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $121.45 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.41 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.86 and a 200-day moving average of $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

