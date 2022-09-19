American Trust Makes New Investment in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

American Trust bought a new position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,906 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter worth $129,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCM. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

R1 RCM Trading Down 4.0 %

Insider Activity at R1 RCM

Shares of RCM stock opened at $20.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,792,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,749,680.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,449,056 shares of company stock valued at $317,717,189 over the last 90 days. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

See Also

