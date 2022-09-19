American Trust Reduces Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

American Trust trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 353,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,610,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,681,000 after buying an additional 50,187 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,480,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,101,000 after buying an additional 298,927 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI opened at $71.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.43. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

