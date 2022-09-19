American Trust Sells 393 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

American Trust trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,323 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BK stock opened at $43.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.01.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

