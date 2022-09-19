Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) Short Interest Update

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTOOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.5 days.

OTCMKTS BTOOY opened at $5.50 on Monday. Americanas has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61.

Americanas SA operates in the e-commerce business in Brazil. It offers e-commerce digital platform for various digital solutions. The company also operates Americanas.com, an online store with various products in approximately 40 categories; Submarino, a digital brand in books, games, technology, and entertainment; Shoptime, a home shopping channel that offers bed, table, bath, small appliances, housewares, and sports and leisure products; Sou Barato, an outlet that provides repackaged and used products; Americanas Empresas, a B2B sales e-commerce business; Lojas Americanas; Americanas Express format; convenience stores; Ame Go, which allows customers to purchase products without a queue and without a checkout; and Americanas digital, a digital store that offers consumer electronics.

