AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABC. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,518,000 after acquiring an additional 23,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11,356.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,149,000 after acquiring an additional 232,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,217,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,924,920. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.5 %

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.55.

NYSE:ABC opened at $140.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.46.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

