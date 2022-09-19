Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMDUF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amundi from €89.00 ($90.82) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays raised shares of Amundi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amundi from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amundi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amundi in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDUF opened at $50.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.04. Amundi has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $90.53.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

