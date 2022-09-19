Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Lessened by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in AON by 71.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Down 1.1 %

AON stock opened at $277.12 on Monday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.43.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AON. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.70.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

