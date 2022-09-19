Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bath Savings Trust Co’s Largest Position

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.6% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,228,507,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 30,391.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after buying an additional 25,989,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Apple by 31.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after buying an additional 9,354,484 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.70 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.02.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.