Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.5% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,812,958,000 after buying an additional 4,456,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $25,228,507,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after buying an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.

Apple Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.02. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

