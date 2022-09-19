Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Perkins Coie Trust Co’s 3rd Largest Position

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.1% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,228,507,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.02. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

