Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.5% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after acquiring an additional 381,507 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 72,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1,295.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 43,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 40,588 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.65 and its 200-day moving average is $156.02. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Barclays set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

