Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,847 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.8% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Apple Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
Featured Articles
