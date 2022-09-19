Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.4% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 210,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,784,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 25,290 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 592,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $81,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 712,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $97,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Apple by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 279,118 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.52.

Apple Trading Down 1.1 %

Apple stock opened at $150.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

