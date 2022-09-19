Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $10.56 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,526,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,824,000 after buying an additional 1,012,136 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 213,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after buying an additional 22,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,885,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,709,000 after purchasing an additional 625,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.5 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $167.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $440.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

