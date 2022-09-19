Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $23.07 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,985.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,756 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 346,521.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,245,457 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 413,136.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,507,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 124.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $718,917,000 after buying an additional 1,120,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $123.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.74, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

