Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $911,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,416.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 346,521.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,457 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 413,136.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 124.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $718,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,660 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $123.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

