Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $870.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVVIY. Barclays lifted their target price on Aviva from GBX 553 ($6.68) to GBX 555 ($6.71) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,675 ($32.32) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aviva from GBX 490 ($5.92) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.
Aviva Stock Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. Aviva has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
