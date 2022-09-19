Baker Boyer National Bank Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,905.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $123.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

