Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 403 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Baker Boyer National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.5% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 216,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

JNJ opened at $167.60 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $440.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.96 and a 200-day moving average of $174.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

