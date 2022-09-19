Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 7,235 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 745,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MSCI were worth $374,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $456.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $466.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.67.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.25.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.