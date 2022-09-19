Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,474,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,288 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sysco were worth $365,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

NYSE:SYY opened at $78.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

