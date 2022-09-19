Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Short Interest Update

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,005,800 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 917,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,257.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Basic-Fit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Basic-Fit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Basic-Fit alerts:

Basic-Fit Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSFFF opened at $37.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99. Basic-Fit has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $57.77.

About Basic-Fit

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.