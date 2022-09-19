Bath Savings Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,937.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,197 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 346,521.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,245,457 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 413,136.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,507,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 124.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $718,917,000 after buying an additional 1,120,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.2 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $123.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

