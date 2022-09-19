Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Down 11.3% in August

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cowen upgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVNRY opened at $9.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $19.31.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.