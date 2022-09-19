Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,779,400 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 3,151,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 926,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTEGF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Baytex Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

BTEGF opened at $4.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.21. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $669.32 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 32.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Further Reading

