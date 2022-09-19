Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,687,900 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 1,970,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,534.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Beach Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

Beach Energy Price Performance

BEPTF stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. Beach Energy has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.