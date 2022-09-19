Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Short Interest Down 14.9% in August

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,510,600 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the August 15th total of 19,404,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18,345.1 days.
Beijing Capital International Airport Stock Performance
Shares of BJCHF opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $0.71.
About Beijing Capital International Airport
