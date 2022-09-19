Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF) Short Interest Down 14.9% in August

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BJCHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,510,600 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the August 15th total of 19,404,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18,345.1 days.

Beijing Capital International Airport Stock Performance

Shares of BJCHF opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. Beijing Capital International Airport has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $0.71.

Get Beijing Capital International Airport alerts:

About Beijing Capital International Airport

(Get Rating)

See Also

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Beijing Capital Airport in the People's Republic of China. The company's aeronautical business is involved in the provision of aircraft landings and take-offs; passenger service facilities; ground support services; and fire-fighting services for domestic and foreign air transportation enterprises.

Receive News & Ratings for Beijing Capital International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beijing Capital International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.