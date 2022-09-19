BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Short Interest Update

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

BELIMO Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BLHWF opened at $330.00 on Monday. BELIMO has a 52 week low of $330.00 and a 52 week high of $600.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLHWF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BELIMO from CHF 411 to CHF 335 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BELIMO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.00.

BELIMO Company Profile

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

