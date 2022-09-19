Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Short Interest Update

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 432,700 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 399,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.5 days.
Bionomics Stock Performance
BNOEF opened at $0.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. Bionomics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.13.
About Bionomics
