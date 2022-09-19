Birch Capital Management LLC Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,160 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.5% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,744 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 250,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $84,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Microsoft by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 43,096 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $8,479,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.3 %

MSFT stock opened at $244.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

