Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 206,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,510.0 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance

BOLIF stock opened at $34.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

