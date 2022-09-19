Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 206,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,510.0 days.
BOLIF stock opened at $34.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75.
