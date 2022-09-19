Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Update

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,400 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 156,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Bolloré Stock Performance
Shares of BOIVF opened at $4.73 on Monday. Bolloré has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91.
Bolloré Company Profile
