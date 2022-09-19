Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Update

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,400 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 156,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Bolloré Stock Performance

Shares of BOIVF opened at $4.73 on Monday. Bolloré has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91.

Get Bolloré alerts:

Bolloré Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.