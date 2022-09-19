Boltwood Capital Management Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,976 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.1% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $244.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.85. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.