Boltwood Capital Management Sells 535 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.0% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.02. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

