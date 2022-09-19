boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Short Interest Update

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of BHOOY stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. boohoo group has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHOOY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut boohoo group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on boohoo group from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 67 ($0.81) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.45) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

