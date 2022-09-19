Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Short Interest Update

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 732,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 884,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 813.3 days.

Boralex Price Performance

Boralex stock opened at $35.68 on Monday. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRLXF shares. TD Securities cut Boralex to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Boralex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boralex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.54.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Further Reading

