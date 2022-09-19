Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Borregaard ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Borregaard ASA Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRRDF opened at $18.20 on Monday. Borregaard ASA has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $25.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19.

About Borregaard ASA

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

