Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 80,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,354,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,812,000 after purchasing an additional 375,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,764 shares of company stock worth $2,718,248 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $41.70 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.91.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

