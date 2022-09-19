Bremer Bank National Association Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.7 %

JPM stock opened at $117.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $343.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

